June 12 Shares of Gigamon Inc, a maker
of data traffic management software, jumped as much as 33
percent in their market debut, underscoring investor confidence
in enterprise software start-ups.
The company, valued at about $680 million at the opening
price, raised about $85.5 million after pricing the offering of
6.75 million shares at $19 each, the midpoint of the expected
range.
Gigamon sold 4.5 million shares in the offering, while
shareholders sold the rest.
Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse
Securities (USA) LLC were lead underwriters to the offering.