US STOCKS-Wall St up as Fed raises rates but stays course
* Dow up 0.54 pct, S&P 500 up 0.84 pct, Nasdaq up 0.74 pct (Updates after the bell with reaction to Yellen)
July 8 Network traffic management software maker Gigamon Inc cut its second-quarter revenue forecast, citing difficulty in closing deals.
The company's shares fell as much as 28 percent to $13.00 in extended trading.
Gigamon now expects revenue of $34.5 million to $35 million in the quarter ended June 28, lower than its previous forecast of $38 million to $42 million. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Dow up 0.54 pct, S&P 500 up 0.84 pct, Nasdaq up 0.74 pct (Updates after the bell with reaction to Yellen)
By Tracy Rucinski and Tom Hals CHICAGO/WILMINGTON, Del, March 15 When leading U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp emerges from bankruptcy next month, a group of seven investment funds could reap hundreds of millions of dollars in gains from an unusual sale of discounted company stock. Six hedge funds and a state investment fund together own about half of the company's unsecured bonds, according to a January disclosure statement from Peabody. They used that lev
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it expects to raise about $1.15 billion from a stock and senior notes offering, an infusion of needed capital as the electric car maker enters pre-production of its upcoming Model 3 electric sedan.