July 8 Network traffic management software maker Gigamon Inc cut its second-quarter revenue forecast, citing difficulty in closing deals.

The company's shares fell as much as 28 percent to $13.00 in extended trading.

Gigamon now expects revenue of $34.5 million to $35 million in the quarter ended June 28, lower than its previous forecast of $38 million to $42 million. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)