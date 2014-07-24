July 24 Gigaset AG : * Says repays all bank debts and completes extensive restructuring of its

funding base * Says repaid all its financial liabilities, including all unpaid interest,

totaling EUR 25.0 million * Says this was made possible by proceeds from recent capital measures that

* Says in addition will save around EUR 1.5 million a year in interest payments