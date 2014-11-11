Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 11 Gigaset AG
* Says in Q3 2014 - Gigaset significantly improves EBITDA and consolidated net income - company is free of financial liabilities
* Says EBITDA from continuing operations in Q3: 4.4 million euros (Q3/2013: 3.8 million euros)
* Consolidated net income from continuing operations in Q3: minus 0.2 million euros (Q3/2013: minus 3.8 million euros)
* Consolidated revenue from continuing operations in Q3: 72.0 million euros (Q3/2013: 76.6 million euros)
* Says sticks to FY outlook it gave when 2013 annual report was published on March 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)