FRANKFURT, Sept 27 German phone maker Gigaset on Friday said it had received a takeover offer from Singapore-based Goldin Fund Pte. Ltd.

Goldin will offer 1.00 euro ($1.35) per bearer share, it added.

The shares dropped 2.9 percent to 1.03 euros at 0908 GMT, down from a closing price of 1.06 euros on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7418 euros)