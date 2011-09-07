* Q2 EPS $0.08 vs est $0.20
* Q2 rev $230 mln vs est $213.9 mln
* Sees Q3 EPS $2.25-$2.35 vs est $2.35
* Sees Q3 rev $500 mln vs est $503 mln
* Shares fall almost 13 pct
Sept 7 Clothes maker G-III Apparel Group Ltd's
posted second-quarter earnings well below analysts'
estimates and forecast a weak third-quarter as more discounts
eat into its margins.
The New York City-based company's shares fell nearly 13
percent in after-market trade on Wednesday, after closing at
$28.66 on Nasdaq.
G-III Apparel -- which licenses clothes and accessories
under the Calvin Klein, Sean John, Kenneth Cole Productions Inc
, Cole Haan and Guess Inc brands -- forecast
third-quarter earnings of $2.25-$2.35 a share.
The company also expects revenue of about $500 million in
the current quarter.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $2.35 a share
on revenue of $503.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"Some softness in the market prompted us to provide higher
levels of support and discounts to our customers," the company's
Chief Executive Morris Goldfarb said in a statement.
Many clothes makers and retailers have offered deep
discounts to attract bargain-hurgry shoppers, as fears of
another recession weigh on consumer spending.
For the quarter ended July 31, the company earned $1.6
million, or 8 cents per share, compared with $3.0 million, or 15
cents per share, a year ago.
Sales rose almost 22 percent to $230 million.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 20 cents
per share, on revenue of $213.9 million.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)