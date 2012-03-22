* Q4 EPS $0.25 vs est $0.28
* Sales $294.3 mln vs est $310.8 mln
* Sees FY13 EPS $2.62-$2.72 vs est $3.14
* Sees gross margins improving in FY 13
* Shares reverse course, rise 10 pct
March 22 G-III Apparel Group Ltd said
it expects gross margins to improve this year on lower sourcing
costs, lifting its shares nearly 10 percent after the company
reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
The apparel company may see better margins in both its
licensed and non-licensed businesses this year, a company
executive said on a conference call with analysts.
G-III Apparel's shares pared their premarket trading losses
to shoot up 10 percent to $29.14 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
Higher promotions squeezed the company's margins in the year
ended January 31, while warm weather hurt sales of winter
products in its latest reported quarter.
A warm winter hurt sales at many U.S. retailers and forced
them to offer deeper-than-usual discounts to clear their winter
gear merchandise.
The New York-based company, which holds a license to sell
Calvin Klein products, also said it signed a joint venture deal
with China Ting Group Holdings Ltd to operate Calvin
Klein retail stores in China and Hong Kong.
G-III Apparel -- which also licenses clothes and accessories
under the Sean John, Kenneth Cole Productions brands --
will own 51 percent of the joint venture which is expected to
start operating the stores this fall.
Fourth-quarter profit fell to $5.1 million, or 25 cents a
share, from $12.3 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.
Net sales rose 9 percent to $294.3 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 28 cents a
share, on revenue of $310.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For fiscal 2013, G-III Apparel expects a profit of $2.62 to
$2.72 a share, lower than expectations of $3.14 a share.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal and Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing
by Don Sebastian, Viraj Nair)