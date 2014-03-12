Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG, March 12 Gijima Group Ltd : * Announces appointment of Ernst Roth as chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director, effective 1 April 2014 * Liesl Tweedie will step down from the board as acting CFO, with effect from 1 April 2014
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)