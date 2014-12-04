* Expects 2015 profit of $3.00-$3.15/share vs $2.94 last
year
* Expects first-quarter loss of $0.30/share
* Posts fourth-quarter profit of $1/share vs estimates of
$1.07
* Raises dividend to $0.13/share from $0.108
Dec 4 Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear
Inc forecast a first-quarter loss as it cuts
prices in its printwear business to attract more orders from
wholesale distributors.
Gildan shares fell as much as 14 percent to C$56.90 in
morning trading, making it one of the biggest percentage losers
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The company's printwear business sells plain T-shirts,
fleece, and sport shirts mainly to wholesale distributors and
screen printers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Gildan also reported a fourth-quarter profit below the
average analyst estimate due to lower-than-expected sales of its
branded apparel as weak demand forced its retail customers to
cut back on orders.
The branded apparel business sells Gold Toe socks mainly to
U.S. retailers. It added brands including Secret and Silks,
which make pantyhose, through its acquisition of Doris Inc
earlier this year. The purchase also gave it brands such as
Kushyfoot and TherapyPlus.
The decline in Gildan's shares were exacerbated by the fact
that the company was among the most heavily shorted stocks in
North America ahead of earnings this week.
Data from financial services firm Markit indicated that even
though the short interest in the stock had declined sharply over
the last month, over 10 percent of the stock was out on loan to
short-sellers who sell them in the hope that the price will
fall, so they can buy them back more cheaply.
Gildan, whose rivals include Hanesbrands Inc and L
Brands Inc, forecast a loss of 30 cents per share for the
first quarter ending Jan. 4.
Gildan said it expects an adjusted profit of $3.00-$3.15 per
share for 2015 on sales of about $2.65 billion.
The company reported a profit of $2.94 per share on revenue
of $2.36 billion for 2014.
Raymond James analyst said the earnings forecast was
conservative and reflects pricing uncertainty heading into the
2015 back-to-school season.
Net income rose to $122.7 million, or $1 per share, in the
fourth quarter ended Oct. 5 from $96.8 million, or 79 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.07 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Montreal-based Gildan also raised its dividend to 13 cents
per share from 10.8 cents.
