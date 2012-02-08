* Net sales down 8.3 pct at $303.8 mln
* Q1 loss $0.38 a share, vs $0.29 profit last year
(Adds outlook, analyst comment)
TORONTO Feb 8 Clothing maker Gildan
Activewear Inc reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday
due in part to higher cotton prices and lower sales.
The company said results were hurt as it offered
distributors price reductions in an attempt to reduce inventory
levels of its products, and by costs associated with a
manufacturing shutdown for inventory management.
The company is a top supplier to the screenprint market in
the United States and Canada, with more than 60 percent of the
market. It also supplies private-label and Gildan-branded socks,
primarily to mass-market retailers.
Gildan, which had forecast the first-quarter loss in
December, reiterated its fiscal year forecast of $1.30 a share
in earnings on sales of about $1.9 billion.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Tal Woolley wrote in a
research note that industry conditions may be better than Gildan
expects.
"Screenprint pricing should now only be modestly lower
year-over-year on average, while retail pricing should improve
for the balance of the year," he said.
The Montreal-based company's loss for its first quarter,
ended Jan. 1, was $46.1 million, or 38 cents a share, compared
with earnings of $35.9 million, or 29 cents, a year earlier. Net
sales fell 8.3 percent to $303.8 million.
(Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway and
Steve Orlofsky)