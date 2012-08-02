BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
Aug 2 Clothing maker Gildan Activewear Inc reported a 11 percent decline in third-quarter profit, as lower selling prices for printwear hurt the company's margins.
Net income for the quarter ended July 1 fell to $78.6 million, or 64 cents per share, from $88.1 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 13 percent to $600.2 million. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.