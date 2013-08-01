* Sees full-year earnings/share $2.67-$2.70 vs est $2.68
* Third-quarter profit jumps 47 pct
* Branded apparel sales, lower cotton prices boost results
Aug 1 Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear
Inc raised the lower end of its full-year earnings
outlook for the second time this year, saying it expects higher
sales of printwear and branded apparel.
Gildan now expects 2013 earnings to be $2.67-$2.70 per
share, up from $2.65-$2.70 forecast earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.68 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Montreal-based company reported a 47 percent jump in
third-quarter profit on Thursday. Net income rose to $115.8
million, or 94 cents per share, helped by lower cotton prices
and higher sales volume.
Margins improved as cotton prices fell 4 percent to
85.61 cents per pound between April and June.
Profit got a boost also from a favorable product mix for
both printwear and branded apparel and better supply chain and
manufacturing efficiencies, Gildan said.
The company supplies T-shirts and other basic clothing items
to screenprinting companies and makes private-label and branded
socks for mass-market retailers.
Gildan, however, has been shifting its focus to its own
brands such as Gildan underwear and Gold Toe socks. The company
began shipping Gildan underwear in the quarter.
Sales rose 2 percent to $614.3 million but came below the
estimates of the company and analysts. Gildan said production
constraints prevented it from capitalizing on peak demand
season.
Analysts were expecting sales to be $630.3 million.
Revenue from the printwear business fell 4 percent to $433
million but branded apparel sales rose 20 percent to $181.4
million.
The company cut its full-year capital expenditure forecast
to $175 million from $200 million due to the timing of delivery
of new equipment.