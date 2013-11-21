Nov 21 Gildan Activewear Inc :
* Announces record results for fourth quarter of fiscal year
and initiates
sales and earnings guidance for fiscal 2014
* Q4 sales rose 11.5 percent to $626.2 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.83
* Q4 earnings per share $0.79
* Sees FY 2014 adjusted earnings per share $3.00 to $3.10
* Sees FY 2014 revenue about $2.35 billion
* Says also provided initial guidance for fiscal 2014 adjusted
EPS of U.S.
$3.00-$3.10
* Projecting capital expenditures of U.S. $300-$350 million in
fiscal 2014.
* Says consolidated gross margins in the fourth quarter were
28.3%, compared to
28.5%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $604.0 million
-- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $3.14, revenue view $2.38
billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors approved a 20% increase in amount of
current quarterly
dividend, declared cash dividend of $0.108 per share
* Projected growth in consolidated EPS in fiscal 2014 is due to
higher unit
sales volumes in both printwear and branded apparel
* Says is currently evaluating two potential locations in
Central America for
its planned new textile facility
* Decision on planned new textile facility is expected to be
finalized in the
second fiscal quarter
