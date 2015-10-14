LONDON/FRANKFURT Oct 14 Buyout group Gilde has launched the sale of Swiss-based Spandex, a supplier of materials for advertisers and graphics professionals, and has asked investment bank Greenhill to organise the auction, two people familiar with the deal said.

Prospective bidders have been asked to hand in tentative offers by the end of the month for the wholesaler of products such as high-quality films for signs, displays and durable outdoor advertising as well as of equipment for printing, cutting and laminating, one of the people said.

Spandex, which has annual sales of about 250 million euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 25 million, is Europe's market leader and competes with groups such as Igepa, Europapier and Antalis.

The asset will likely attract interest from other buyout groups vying to further consolidate the market in Europe and the U.S. and Gilde is hoping to fetch a multiple of about 10 times Spandex' core earnings, one of the people said.

Gilde was not immediately available for comment, while Greenhill declined to comment. (Reporting by Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze, editing by David Evans)