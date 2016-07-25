Wall St Week Ahead-Dollar's sudden weakness could help U.S. profit picture
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
July 25 Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday its second-quarter net profit fell 22 percent, due mostly to lower sales of its hepatitis C drug Harvoni.
The biotechnology company's shares, which rose 2.3 percent to close at $88.55, fell 3.2 percent after hours.
Quarterly net profit fell to $3.5 billion from $4.5 billion a year earlier. Adjusting for one-time items, Gilead said it earned $3.08 per share.
Total product sales fell to $7.65 billion from $8.13 billion a year earlier. Sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni dropped to $4 billion from $4.9 billion. Wall Street analysts, on average, had forecast hepatitis C sales of $4.09 billion, according to a poll by ISI Evercore.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Richard Chang)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday after U.S. wages remained nearly flat in January, reducing expectations of a fast interest rate-hike cycle in the coming months. Wages rose just three cents last month despite the largest gain in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in four months, a report showed. Investors bet the figures would keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on a trajectory of gradual interest rate increases, sustaining the allure of
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Major world stock indexes rose on Friday, with U.S. equities closing near record highs, as data showed the creation of more U.S. jobs than expected, while President Donald Trump's executive order to review banking regulations boosted financial sector shares.