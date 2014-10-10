Oct 10 U.S. regulators on Friday approved Gilead
Sciences Inc's all-oral hepatitis C drug, clearing the
way for the company to increase its revenue from sales of
treatments for the liver-destroying viral infection.
The new drug, to be sold under the brand name Harvoni,
combines Gilead's $1,000-per-pill Sovaldi, with another drug,
ledipasvir, and eliminates the need for two older treatments
that needed to be taken along with Sovaldi.
Gilead did not immediately respond to a request for comment
on its plans for pricing Harvoni.
The company has said that nearly half of hepatitis C
patients - previously untreated, healthier individuals - can be
cured after eight weeks of using the new pill, compared with 12
weeks for the current Sovaldi regimen.
The launch late last year of Sovaldi sparked a backlash from
health insurers reluctant to reimburse for the $84,000 course of
treatment, even though it can cure most patients.
Gilead is expected to rake in nearly $12 billion in
hepatitis C drug sales worldwide in 2014. Sovaldi sales have
been unprecedented for any drug in its first year on the market.
Hepatitis C, estimated to infect about 3.2 million
Americans, is a viral disease that causes inflammation of the
liver that can lead to liver failure.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Tom Brown)