By Deena Beasley
Oct 10 U.S. regulators on Friday approved a new
hepatitis C pill from Gilead Sciences Inc, which said
it will charge $94,500 for an improved 12-week course of
treatment to rid patients of the liver-destroying viral
infection.
The daily pill, to be sold under the brand name Harvoni,
combines Gilead's $84,000 pill Sovaldi with another drug,
ledipasvir, and eliminates the need for two older,
side-effect-laden treatments that needed to be taken along with
Sovaldi.
Gilead, which has faced a backlash from health insurers over
the high cost of its hepatitis C treatments, said the current
regimen of Sovaldi plus the older drugs, interferon and
ribavirin, has a cost of $94,726.
The company emphasized that the price of the new drug is
less than the current regimen, but insurers and other payers
said it is still unsustainable.
"Unfortunately, we believe that the price being demanded is
still inappropriately high for a product targeting such a large
group of patients," said David Whitrap, spokesman for Express
Scripts Holding Co, the largest manager of pharmacy
benefit programs in the United States. "New innovations do not
always require inappropriate, premium pricing."
Hepatitis C, estimated to infect about 3.2 million
Americans, is a viral disease that causes inflammation of the
liver that can lead to liver failure.
Gilead said nearly half of patients infected with the most
common type of hepatitis C - previously untreated, healthier
individuals - can be cured after eight weeks of taking Harvoni,
compared with 12 weeks for the current Sovaldi regimen.
The cost of treating those patients with the new pill for
eight weeks is $63,000.
Wall Street analysts note that the price of Harvoni is lower
than the $130,000 or more now needed to treat certain hepatitis
C patients with Sovaldi and Olysio, a newer antiviral drug sold
by Johnson & Johnson.
"The price of $94,000 is very attractive," said RBC Capital
Markets analyst Michael Yee. "At eight weeks of therapy, the
cost is about $63,000, which is 30 percent cheaper than
Sovaldi."
Deutsche Bank analyst Robyn Karnauskas said Harvoni's
pricing came in slightly below her expectations, but is
"rational and strongly supportive of sustained market share."
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday it is no
longer seeking U.S. approval for an oral two-drug combination to
treat hepatitis C because of competition from rival drugs.
AbbVie Inc is slated to hear from the FDA later
this year on its application to market an all-oral hepatitis C
regimen.
"As the additional hepatitis C drugs are approved over the
next few months, we're looking forward to driving more
competition in this space," Express Scripts said.
Gilead is expected to reap nearly $12 billion in hepatitis C
drug sales worldwide in 2014. Sovaldi sales have been
unprecedented for any first-year drug.
Gilead shares closed 2 percent lower at $103.73 on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; editing by
Tom Brown and Matthew Lewis)