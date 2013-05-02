May 2 Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday said almost all patients taking a fixed-dose combination of two of its experimental hepatitis C drugs appeared to have eliminated the liver virus after either 8 weeks or 12 weeks of treatment in a small mid-stage study.

The data could help Gilead, whose shares rose 4 percent, remain in the lead among drugmakers racing to develop better medicines for the potentially dangerous condition that also require far shorter durations of treatment.

Based on the favorable results, Gilead said it plans to conduct a third late-stage study of the fixed-dose combination tablet, which pairs the drugs sofosbuvir and ledipasvir. (Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)