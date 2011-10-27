* Adj Q3 EPS $1.02 vs. Street view $1.01
* Revenue rises 9 pct to $2.12 billion
* Files for FDA approval of Quad HIV pill
* Shares slightly lower
By Deena Beasley
Oct 27 Gilead Sciences Inc's (GILD.O)
third-quarter profit slightly beat Wall Street forecasts, and
the world's largest maker of HIV drugs raised the lower end of
its 2011 sales outlook by $100 million.
Gilead said it now expects full-year product sales of $8
billion to $8.1 billion as HIV drug purchases by state-run
programs are expected to improve in the second half of the
fiscal year, which ends in March.
The company also said it had filed for U.S. regulatory
approval of its four-drug experimental HIV pill known as the
"Quad" -- a development that Summer Street Research analyst
Carol Werther described as "really positive."
The Quad -- which combines experimental integrase inhibitor
elvitegravir and boosting agent cobicistat with Truvada -- is
seen as Gilead's most important pipeline product.
Wall Street analysts, on average, have forecast Quad sales
of $1.53 billion by 2015, according by Thomson Reuters data.
Adjusting for one-time items, Gilead earned $1.02 per share
in the quarter, just ahead of the average Wall Street forecast
of $1.01, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of HIV drug Atripla rose 7 percent to $794.7 million,
well short of the $841 million expected by analysts, but sales
of older HIV drug Truvada rose 11 percent to $744.7 million,
ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $718 million.
Gilead reported a net profit of $741.1 million, or 95 cents
per share, up from $704.9 million, or 83 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $2.12 billion. Analysts had
expected $2.11 billion.
Gilead's shares, which closed at $42.11 in regular trading
were slightly lower at $42.00 after hours.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; editing by Andre Grenon and Ted
Kerr)