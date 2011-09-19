* 90 pct of Quad patients achieved target viral load

* More patients on Reyataz dropped out of the trial

* U.S. FDA filing planned by end of year

* Shares close down 0.9 percent (Adds analyst comment, background)

Sept 19 Gilead Sciences Inc's (GILD.O) four-drug experimental HIV pill worked as well as a regimen containing protease inhibitor Reyataz in the second pivotal trial of the drug, the company said on Monday.

But while the trial succeeded, it did not show that the experimental pill, called the Quad, was superior to the Reyataz regimen and Gilead shares fell about 0.9 percent.

"Overall the data are good ... mostly in line with investor expectations," said Cowen and Co analyst Philip Nadeau.

"I think there might have been a little bit of expectation for statistical superiority, but only from a few outliers."

The trial found that 90 percent of patients taking the Gilead drug achieved target levels of HIV in the blood, or viral load, compared with 87 percent of patients on ritonavir-boosted Reyataz, which is sold by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N).

The four-drug pill -- which combines experimental integrase inhibitor elvitegravir and boosting agent cobicistat with Truvada, a pill consisting of Gilead's older HIV drugs Emtriva and Viread -- is seen as the biotechnology company's most important pipeline product.

"While Quad may become the drug of choice for new patients, we see limited impetus for switching well-controlled patients ... and as such view the Quad as a modest mitigant of generic risk emerging between 2017 to 2021," BMO Capital Markets analyst Jim Birchenough said in a research note, referring to the years when key Gilead patents will expire.

The most bullish sales estimates for the Quad assume that it will be prescribed for both newly diagnosed and existing HIV patients.

Wall Street analysts, on average, have forecast Quad sales of $1.53 billion by 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gilead said 5.1 percent of Reyataz patients dropped out of the trial, mainly due to elevated bilirubin levels, compared with a drop-out rate of 3.1 percent for patients treated with the Quad pill.

The company said it planned to file for U.S. regulatory approval of the Quad by the end of this year -- earlier than its previous estimate of a filing in the first quarter of 2012.

Gilead Chief Operating Officer John Milligan, speaking on a conference call, said the company would request a "priority review" by the Food and Drug Administration, which could clear the way for an approval as early as mid-year 2012.

The company said last month that its other Phase 3 trial of the Quad showed that the pill worked as well as Atripla, Gilead's currently marketed three-drug HIV pill.

The company's shares, which closed at $40.05 on Nasdaq, were trading at $39.81 after hours. (Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; editing by Tim Dobbyn and Andre Grenon)