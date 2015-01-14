MUMBAI Jan 14 India's patent office has
rejected an application from U.S.-based Gilead Sciences Inc
for its hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, paving the way for
local drugmakers to launch cheaper generic versions of the
$1,000-a-pill medicine.
The application had been opposed by Indian generic drugmaker
Natco Pharma Ltd and New York-based Initiative for
Medicines, Access & Knowledge (I-MAK) on the grounds that the
drug, chemically called sofosbuvir, is not inventive enough
compared with a previous formulation, according to patent office
order documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
India's patent laws allow a third party to dispute the
validity of a pending patent application.
The patent office's order said Gilead's request for Sovaldi,
which is normally given for either three or six months and costs
$84,000 for a 12-week course in the United States, was rejected
on the basis that "minor changes in the molecule" did not
improve efficacy of the drug.
The rejection will allow the Indian generic companies to
make and sell versions of the drug in country where a majority
of people live on less than $2 a day and health insurance is
scarce.
Gilead could not immediately be reached for comment. Natco
Chief Executive Rajeev Nannapaneni was not available outside
regular Indian business hours.
Foreign drugmakers in India, a global hub for making generic
drugs, have been frustrated by a series of decisions on patents
and pricing, with the government looking to improve healthcare
access.
Market access and patent protection for U.S. drugs are
expected to feature when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
hosts President Barack Obama later this month for India's annual
Republic Day celebrations.
The patent office's order comes amid a growing clamour by
healthcare campaigners and doctors to ensure Sovaldi and other
new hepatitis C pills are affordable in developing countries.
In a bid to make Sovaldi available in 91 developing nations
including in India, Gilead licensed the drug, hailed by doctors
as a breakthrough in treating the liver-destroying disease, to
seven India-based drugmakers in April last year.
Campaigners, however, were critical of the licensing deals,
saying they would not ensure access to several middle-income
countries where health authorities would still struggle to
provide treatment to patients.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by David Holmes)