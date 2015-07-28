July 28 Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday its quarterly net profit rose 32 percent, driven by sales of hepatitis C drugs that beat Wall Street estimates.

Looking ahead, Gilead raised its outlook for full-year 2015 product sales by $1 billion to between $29 billion and $30 billion. The company's shares, which rose 2.3 percent to close at $113.07 on Nasdaq, were up another 2.3 percent at $115.82 after hours.

Excluding items, Gilead earned $3.15 a share in the second quarter, exceeding the $2.71 average forecast by Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net income for the quarter rose to $4.5 billion, or $2.92 per share, from $3.65 billion, or $2.20 per share, a year earlier.

Product sales rose 27 percent to $8.1 billion, including $4.9 billion for hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni. Analysts had expected hepatitis C drug sales of $4.27 billion, according to Deutsche Bank. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Peter Galloway)