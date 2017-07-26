FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 hours ago
Gilead Sciences quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 10 hours ago

Gilead Sciences quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit fell 12 percent as use of its flagship hepatitis C drugs continued to decline, but the results beat Wall Street estimates and the company raised its full-year sales outlook.

Shares of Gilead, which closed at $74.19 on Nasdaq, rose 2.2 percent to $75.72 after hours.

After one-time items, Gilead earned $2.56 a share. Wall Street analysts, on average, had forecast adjusted earnings of $2.15 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi, Harvoni and Epclusa totaled $2.9 billion, down from $4 billion a year earlier. Analysts had forecast $2.23 billion. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Richard Chang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.