LONDON, March 3 Gilead Sciences'
expensive two-in-one hepatitis C pill Harvoni has been endorsed
for use on the state health service in Britain, where it costs
significantly less than in the United States.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
said on Tuesday it had issued draft guidance recommending the
medicine as a treatment option for some adults with certain
strains of chronic hepatitis C, known as genotype 1 or 4.
Gilead's new hepatitis drugs are revolutionising the
treatment of the liver-destroying disease by offering an
effective cure, but their high price has sparked controversy on
both sides of the Atlantic.
In Britain, where NICE's control over which drugs are used
on the National Health Service exerts downward pressure on
prices, Harvoni is priced at 38,979.99 pounds ($58,400) for a
12-week treatment course - a third less than in the United
States.
Harvoni combines Gilead's drug Sovaldi, which was approved
by NICE last year, with another of its anti-viral medicines into
a daily pill.
Gilead argues that high prices are justified by the near
guarantee of a cure and the ability to help patients avoid far
more expensive hospital treatment, including potential liver
transplants.
