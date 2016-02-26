Feb 26 The European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion regarding the approval of Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental cocktail to treat HIV.

Europe's drug regulator on Friday recommended approving haemophilia treatments from Biogen Inc and CSL Ltd as well as Eli Lilly & Co's psoriasis treatment.