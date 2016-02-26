BRIEF-AirIQ reports appointment of cfo
* Hart's appointment as chief financial officer of company is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 26 The European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion regarding the approval of Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental cocktail to treat HIV.
Europe's drug regulator on Friday recommended approving haemophilia treatments from Biogen Inc and CSL Ltd as well as Eli Lilly & Co's psoriasis treatment. (bit.ly/1LhVgQZ) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Hart's appointment as chief financial officer of company is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces first quarter earnings and quarterly dividend