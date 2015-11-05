Nov 5 Gilead Sciences Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its HIV drug cocktail, Genvoya, to treat infection in adults and patients 12 years of age and older.

Genvoya, a combination tablet approved as a complete regimen, aims to treat HIV-infected adults and children who have never taken HIV therapy. However, it is not recommended for those with severe kidney problems.