FRANKFURT Feb 12 Drugmaker Gilead has
agreed on a price for its hepatitis C drug Sovaldi of 41,000
euros ($46,625) for a 12-week treatment for Germany's statutory
medical insurers, the GKV association of Germany's statutory
medical insurers said.
GKV, who provides coverage for about nine out of 10 Germans,
said the U.S. biotechnology company had agreed on a price of
43,562.52 euros, which is subject to a 5.88 percent discount for
statutory insurers.
The drug had initially been offered in Germany for a list
price of 60,000 euros, or about 56,500 euros including the
discount.
($1 = 0.8794 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)