Sept 1 Gilead Sciences Inc said on
Wednesday its experimental fixed-dose combination treatment for
HIV proved as effective in a late-stage study as the company's
widely used Truvada combo pill but with significantly less loss
of bone mineral density and kidney function.
The company has already sought U.S. and European marketing
approval for the new combo pill nicknamed F/TAF, which is meant
to be a safer replacement for Truvada, a cornerstone of HIV
treatment that has been associated with slight declines in bone
mineral density and kidney function.
"The results of this and other recent trials demonstrate the
potential of F/TAF to become a next-generation backbone" of
treatment for HIV, the biotechnology company said in a release.
Gilead said it plans to submit detailed data from the study
at a scientific conference next year.
Results of the 48-week study reinforce the efficacy as well
as kidney and bone safety advantages of the new combination
pill, Gilead said.
Gilead shares were up 1.6 percent to $102.88 in morning
trading on the Nasdaq, outpacing a 1.3 percent gain for the
Nasdaq Biotech Index (.NBI).
The Foster City, California-based company has become one of
the world's biggest and fastest-growing biotech companies thanks
to its antiviral drugs, including its top-selling Sovaldi and
Harvoni treatments for hepatitis C.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)