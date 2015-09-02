(Adds chemical differences of combo pills, shared side effects,
updates stock price)
By Ransdell Pierson
Sept 2 Gilead Sciences Inc said on
Wednesday its experimental fixed-dose combination treatment for
HIV proved as effective in a late-stage study as the company's
widely used Truvada combo pill but with significantly less loss
of bone mineral density and kidney function.
The company has already sought U.S. and European marketing
approval for the new combo pill nicknamed F/TAF, which is meant
to be a safer replacement for Truvada, a cornerstone of HIV
treatment that has been associated with slight declines in bone
mineral density and kidney function.
"The results of this and other recent trials demonstrate the
potential of F/TAF to become a next-generation backbone" of
treatment for HIV, the biotechnology company said in a release.
The 48-week study was designed to assess effectiveness and
safety of F/TAF among adults switching from Truvada.
The combos had similar ability to drive rates of the HIV
virus that causes AIDS down to undetectable levels. Overall
safety was similar between the two combo pills, Gilead said,
with the most common side effects being upper respiratory tract
infection, diarrhea and bronchitis.
Gilead said it plans to submit detailed data from the study
at a scientific conference next year.
Results of the study reinforce the efficacy as well as
kidney and bone safety advantages of the new combination pill,
Gilead said.
Gilead shares were up 0.5 percent to $101.95 in morning
trading on the Nasdaq, versus a 0.7 percent gain for the Nasdaq
Biotech Index (.NBI).
The Foster City, California-based company has become one of
the world's biggest and fastest-growing biotech companies thanks
to its antiviral drugs, including its top-selling Sovaldi and
Harvoni treatments for hepatitis C.
Truvada, approved in 2004 for use with other HIV treatments,
is a combination of the drugs emtricitabine and tenofovir
disoproxil fumarate, chemicals that stop reproduction of the HIV
virus. Both components are from a class of HIV treatments
called nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors.
F/TAF also contains emtricitabine. But it includes a
slightly different form of tenofovir called tenofovir
alafenamide meant to reach higher concentrations in HIV-infected
cells but lower concentrations in blood plasma and tissues,
including bones and kidneys.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)