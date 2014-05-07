BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of new hepatitis C treatment Sovaldi, on Wednesday said its board has authorized the repurchase of up to $5 billion of the company's shares.
The latest authorization augments the approximate $2.9 billion remaining in Gilead's previous buy back program, which the company said is expected to be completed by September.
Gilead said the new program expires three years after the completion of the current repurchase program.
Immediately after the announcement, shares of Gilead jumped as much as 1.4 percent from their closing price of $78.77 on Nasdaq, then eased back to stand up 63 cents, or 0.8 percent, after hours. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.