NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 15 U.S. drugmaker Gilead
Sciences Inc said on Monday it has licensed its
hepatitis C drug to seven companies including Cipla Ltd
and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd to make it
available in 91 developing countries including India.
Cadila Healthcare, Mylan Laboratories Ltd, Sequent
Scientific Ltd, Strides Arcolab Ltd and
Hetero Drugs Ltd are the others who will now be able to make and
sell the Sovaldi generic, the company said in a statement.
The companies will be allowed to set their own prices for
the generic drug, and will pay a royalty on their earned sales
to Gilead, it said.
Gilead's Sovaldi, chemically sofosbuvir, is hailed as a
breakthrough in treating hepatitis C, but the company has come
under fire over its product's $1,000-per-pill price tag in the
United States.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI and Zeba Siddiqui in
Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)