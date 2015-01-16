MUMBAI Jan 16 U.S.-based Gilead Sciences Inc
will appeal the Indian patent office's rejection of its
application for hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, a move that could
allow local drugmakers to launch cheaper generic versions of the
$1,000-a-pill medicine.
The rejection relates to the patent application covering the
metabolites, or small molecules, of sofosbuvir, the chemical
name of Sovaldi.
Indian drugmaker Natco Pharma and the Initiative
for Medicines, Access & Knowledge (I-MAK) had opposed Gilead's
application on the grounds that the drug is not inventive enough
compared with a previous formulation.
"Gilead strongly defends its intellectual property. The
company will be appealing the decision as well as exploring
additional procedural options," the company said in a statement
on Friday. It did not elaborate.
The patent office order said Gilead's request was rejected
as "minor changes in the molecule" did not improve efficacy of
the drug, which is normally given for either three or six months
and costs $84,000 for a 12-week course in the United States.
The rejection will allow Indian generic companies to make
and sell cheaper versions in a country where a majority of the
people live on less than $2 a day and health insurance is
scarce.
In a bid to make Sovaldi available in 91 developing nations
including in India, Gilead licensed the drug, hailed by doctors
as a breakthrough in treating the liver-destroying disease, to
seven India-based drugmakers in April 2014.
"These proceedings do not impact our commitment to enabling
access to our hepatitis C medicines in India and other
developing countries, and our generic licensing program with our
Indian partners continues as normal," the Gilead statement said.
Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said the entry for additional
generic drugmakers after the patent office order should increase
competition needed to bring prices down, especially in countries
that have been excluded from the licence agreement.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)