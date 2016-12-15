BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 A federal jury in Delaware on Thursday awarded Merck & Co $2.54 billion in royalties in a patent lawsuit against Gilead Sciences Inc over Gilead's blockbuster hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni.
The jury reached the verdict following a nearly two-week trial, finding that a Merck patent on hepatitis C drugs was valid. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.