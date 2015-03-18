March 18 Charity Medecins Sans Frontieres has
accused U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc of
restricting access to its breakthrough hepatitis C drug Sovaldi
in developing countries as it tries to protect profit margin in
wealthier nations.
MSF, also known as Doctors Without Borders, said Gilead's
restrictions aimed to stop discounted supplies of Sovaldi being
diverted to patients from rich countries, but that the effort
had resulted in "multiple restrictions and demands" on people
receiving treatment in poor countries.
It said Gilead was excluding people without national
identity documents, a move that hurts migrants, refugees and
marginalized patients.
"We're seeing Gilead trying everything it can to squeeze
every last drop of profit out of some middle-income and
(high-income) countries, and millions of people with hepatitis C
will have to pay the price," said Rohit Malpani, Director of
Policy and Analysis at MSF's Access Campaign.
Gilead said in developing countries it operates a system of
tiered pricing and voluntary generic licensing to help enable
access to its hepatitis C medicines.
"As part of these efforts, the company works to ensure that
the medicines reach their intended recipients with patient
access our primary goal," a Gilead spokesman said.
Sovaldi, which is far more effective and better-tolerated
than older treatments, has come under fire for its $1,000-a-pill
price tag in the United States. It racked up $10.3 billion in
sales for Gilead in its first year on the market.
Gilead said it is in discussions with 11 generic drugmakers
to identify strategies for supplying 91 developing nations. But
activists have said such deals would not ensure access to
several middle-income countries where health authorities will
struggle to provide treatment to patients.
"We will continue to seek input on all areas of our access
program as it evolves, and make any improvements as needed,"
Gilead said.
In a statement on Wednesday ahead of a meeting between
Gilead and the generics producers, MSF urged the companies to
reject a program under which it says the U.S. drugmaker keeps
people in developed and some middle-income countries, where
Sovaldi's cost is "exorbitant," from accessing cheaper copies.
"MSF is greatly concerned that this program will establish
an ugly precedent and will be introduced in all countries where
the company and its generic licensees sell the drug," the
charity said.
About 150 million people in the world live with chronic
hepatitis C, most of them in low- and middle-income countries.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai and Bill Berkrot in New
York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)