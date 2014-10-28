Oct 28 Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of
$84,000 hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, on Tuesday said third quarter
net profit more than tripled and product sales doubled, despite
a dip in Sovaldi sales as doctors and patients awaited a
recently approved combination pill.
The company, which received U.S. regulatory approval earlier
this month for new hepatitis C drug Harvoni, said total product
sales for the quarter more than doubled to $5.97 billion from
$2.71 billion a year earlier.
Third-quarter Sovaldi sales totaled $2.8 billion. Wall
Street analysts, on average, had expected $2.97 billion,
according to Deutsche Bank. Second quarter-sales of the drug,
which was launched last December totaled $3.48 billion.
The company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.73
billion, or $1.67 per share, compared with $788.6 million, or 47
cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Gilead earned $1.84 per share during the
quarter.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bernard Orr)