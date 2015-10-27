Oct 27 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday
said its quarterly profit rose 70 percent, but sales of its key
hepatitis C drugs were largely in line with Wall Street
estimates, and shares of the biotechnology company were little
changed.
For the third quarter, Gilead posted net income of $4.6
billion, or $3.06 per share, compared with $2.7 billion, or
$1.67 per share a year earlier. The company's shares, which rose
2 percent in regular trading, were up 0.05 percent at $111 after
hours.
Gilead said third-quarter product sales rose 37 percent to
$8.2 billion, including $4.8 billion for hepatitis C drugs
Sovaldi and Harvoni. Analysts had expected hepatitis C sales of
$4.5 billion, according to Evercore ISI.
Gilead raised its outlook for full-year product sales to
between $30 billion and $31 billion, from a previous estimate of
$29 billion to $30 billion.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by James Dalgleish)