US STOCKS-Wall St dips after Fed rate hike; tech slumps again
* Dow up 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.41 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
May 2 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday reported a 25 percent drop in first-quarter profit as fewer patients were treated with its flagship drugs for hepatitis C, sending shares of the biotechnology company down 2 percent.
Quarterly sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi, Harvoni and Epclusa totaled $2.6 billion, down from $4.3 billion a year earlier. Wall street analysts, on average, expected first-quarter hepatitis C drug sales of $2.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gilead warned earlier this year that sales of the high-priced drugs were declining due to a combination of fewer patients being deemed eligible for treatment and growing competition from other drugmakers.
Gilead's first-quarter net income fell to $2.7 billion from $3.6 billion a year earlier. Adjusting for one-time items, Gilead said it earned $2.23 a share in the quarter.
Overall revenue fell to $6.5 billion from $7.8 billion.
The company repeated its previous forecast for overall 2017 product sales of $22.5 billion to $24.5 billion.
Shares of Gilead were down nearly 2 percent at $67.30 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index slumped on Wednesday to its lowest close in six months as a drop in crude oil prices pressured energy shares, while the materials group also lost ground as a Federal Reserve interest rate hike weighed on gold prices.
NEW YORK, June 14 A slide in technology stocks pulled down the Nasdaq Composite on Wednesday and the S&P 500 ended slightly lower as investors worried about the pace of economic growth after weaker-than-expected inflation numbers and an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.