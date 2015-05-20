NEW YORK May 20 A U.S. group is trying to block
patents in five countries for Gilead Sciences Inc's
costly hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, in a bid to give almost 60
million afflicted people access to cheaper generic versions.
In Argentina, Brazil, China, Russia and Ukraine, challenges
have been filed against Gilead's patents or patent applications,
the New York-based Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge,
or I-MAK, said on Wednesday. In all the countries except China,
the group is working with local activist groups.
I-MAK said more than 59 million people in those countries
have hepatitis C.
Sovaldi, a highly effective treatment for hepatitis C, costs
$1,000 per pill in the United States, or $84,000 for a typical
12-week course.
California-based Gilead agreed last year to make the drug
available for lower prices in 91 developing countries, but I-MAK
said it remained out of reach for millions of low-income people
around the world.
In January, India's patent office refused to grant Gilead a
patent on Sovaldi, finding it was not inventive enough. Gilead
is appealing the ruling.
Earlier this month, the United Nations' World Health
Organization added Sovaldi to its essential medicines list and
urged lower prices, especially in middle income countries.
Gilead did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Ted Botha
and David Gregorio)