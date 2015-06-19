June 19 China has rejected Gilead Sciences Inc's
application for a new patent related to its costly hepatitis C
drug Sovaldi, removing a potential barrier to generic versions
of the drug there, a U.S. legal group announced on Friday.
The New York-based group, Initiative for Medicines, Access &
Knowledge, or I-MAK, challenged Gilead's patent application this
year as part of its campaign to make generic Sovaldi available
in several countries. The group said on Friday it had received
notice of the patent application rejection from officials in the
China State Intellectual Property Office.
I-MAK said it challenged the Gilead patent applications in
China and other countries so hepatitis C patients could get
cheaper generic versions of the drug. Tahir Amin, I-MAK's
director of intellectual property, said the latest decision
makes it more likely that advocates may challenge another Gilead
drug patent in China that currently prevents the introduction of
generic treatments for hepatitis C.
The application China has rejected was on a so-called
prodrug, a chemical used to activate Sovaldi's active chemical
once it is in the body, according to I-MAK.
Gilead still has a patent in China on sofosbuvir, the main
ingredient of Sovaldi, a highly effective treatment for
hepatitis C which costs $1,000 per pill in the United States.
That adds up to $84,000 for a typical 12-week course.
California-based Gilead agreed last year to make the drug
available for lower prices in 91 developing countries, although
I-MAK has said that more than 59 million low-income hepatitis C
patients worldwide are still without access to the drug.
In May I-MAK said it had brought legal challenges against
Gilead's patents or patent applications in five countries not
covered by the agreement: China, Argentina, Brazil, Russia and
Ukraine.
Amin said he believed the decision by China's patent office
to reject the prodrug patent application would encourage
challenges to the sofosbuvir patent as well.
If that patent were invalidated, he said, it would open the
door for Chinese companies to sell generic Sovaldi, as well as
to supply raw materials for the drug to manufacturers in other
countries.
In January, India's patent office refused to grant Gilead a
patent on Sovaldi, finding it was not inventive enough. Gilead
is appealing the ruling.
Last month, the United Nations' World Health Organization
added Sovaldi to its essential medicines list and urged lower
prices, especially in middle income countries.
