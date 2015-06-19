* Application for Sovaldi "prodrug" rejected
By Brendan Pierson and Adam Jourdan
NEW YORK/SHANGHAI, June 19 China has rejected a
Gilead Sciences Inc patent application related to its
costly hepatitis C drug, a U.S. advocacy group said, adding the
move may lead to other countries to consider rejecting patents
for the controversial treatment.
Gilead has drawn fire for the cost of its top-selling drug
Sovaldi, priced at $1,000 per pill in the United States or
$84,000 for a typical 12-week course and its patents have been
challenged in the U.S., India and Europe.
The application China has rejected was for a so-called
prodrug, the inactive form of the drug which then converts into
the chemically active compound once in the body, the New
York-based Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge (I-MAK)
said.
Gilead, however, holds the China patent to the base compound
in the drug, also known by its generic name sofosbuvir and
China's rejection of the prodrug patent does not open the way
for copycat drugs to be made in the world's No. 2 drug market.
China-based officials for Gilead were not immediately
available for comment. Emails and calls to Gilead's U.S. offices
outside office hours went unanswered.
Officials at China's State Intellectual Property Office did
not confirm the decision when contacted by Reuters, but a notice
posted on the body's website said Gilead's application for
"nucleoside phosphramidates", a kind of prodrug, had recently
been rejected.
China's move follows a decision by India's patent office in
January to reject Gilead's patent application for Sovaldi,
finding it was not inventive enough. Gilead is appealing the
ruling.
Under pressure to cut prices, the California-based firm
agreed last year to make the drug available for lower prices in
91 developing countries.
I-MAK has brought legal challenges against Gilead's patents
or patent applications in five countries not covered by the
agreement: China, Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.
Charities in Europe have also challenged Gilead's patent
over its prices.
The World Health Organization says as many as 150 million
people worldwide live with chronic hepatitis C infection, most
of them in low and middle-income countries. It recently added
Sovaldi to its essential medicines list and urged lower prices,
especially in middle income countries.
