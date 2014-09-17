(Adds details, background, shares)
Sept 17 Gilead Sciences Inc said its
experimental drug did not significantly improve how long
patients with a type of pancreatic cancer lived without the
disease worsening.
The mid-stage study evaluated the drug, simtuzumab, in
combination with chemotherapy, against a placebo plus
chemotherapy, in previously untreated patients with advanced
pancreatic cancer.
The study failed its main goal of improving
progression-free-survival (PFS). There was no statistically
significant difference in PFS between patients on simtuzumab and
those on the placebo, Gilead said on Wednesday.
Simtuzumab is also being tested for use in colorectal
cancer, myelofibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and liver
fibrosis.
Last week, Gilead said the next generation version of its
$84,000 hepatitis C drug, Sovaldi, already under fire for its
record-breaking costs, was going to be even more expensive.
Separately, the biotechnology company also licensed Sovaldi
to seven India-based drugmakers that will sell far cheaper
versions of the drug in 91 developing nations.
Foster City, California-based Gilead's stock was little
changed at $105.14 in premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock
closed at $104.76 on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Simon Jennings)