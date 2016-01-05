Jan 5 Gilead Sciences Inc said its once-daily experimental hepatitis B drug was found to be as effective as its approved drug, Viread, in two late-stage studies.

The drug, tenofovir alafenamide, or TAF, also showed improved renal and bone safety compared with Viread, Gilead said on Tuesday.

Gilead plans to submit regulatory applications for TAF in the United States and the European Union in the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)