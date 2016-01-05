(Adds details, shares)
Jan 5 Gilead Sciences Inc said its
experimental hepatitis B drug was found safer than but as
effective as its approved treatment, Viread, in two late-stage
studies.
The once-daily drug, tenofovir alafenamide (TAF), showed
improved renal and bone safety compared with Viread, Gilead said
on Tuesday.
Gilead's shares rose 1 percent to $99 in premarket trading.
The company plans to seek regulatory approval for TAF in the
United States and Europe in the first quarter of 2016.
The drugmaker said in September that TAF was found safer
than but as effective as its popular HIV drug, Truvada, in a
late-stage study.
Patients given TAF experienced significantly lower loss of
bone mineral density and kidney function than those on Truvada.
Gilead is developing TAF as a safer replacement for Viread
and Truvada.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)