By Natalie Grover
Sept 21 Gilead Sciences Inc is edging
closer to the approval of the first drug to fight all forms of
hepatitis C as the drugmaker's experimental combination showed
high rates of effectiveness in four late-stage studies.
The trials were evaluating a once-daily, fixed-dose
combination of the drugmaker's approved hep C blockbuster,
Sovaldi, with experimental NS5A inhibitor velpatasvir.
The combination is Gilead's second single-tablet treatment
for the viral infection. Harvoni, its approved drug, targets the
most common form - genotype 1 infections.
The main goal of each trial testing the experimental
combination was to achieve a cure 12 weeks after the completion
of therapy.
Of the 1,053 patients treated with the drug for 12 weeks in
three trials, 98 percent were cured.
Data from the fourth trial, in more advanced and weaker
patients, showed higher cure rates when patients also received
ribavirin, an older antiviral.
Treatment-related side effects caused the death of nine
patients in the trial, the company said.
The combination reduces the need for genotyping and
potential confusion about which regimen works in which patients,
UBS AG's Matthew Roden said.
Gilead's twin blockbuster hep C offerings, Sovaldi and
Harvoni, brought in combined sales of about $4.9 billion last
quarter.
Harvoni is expected to remain the treatment of choice in
genotype 1, given it is taken for eight weeks, JP Morgan's Cory
Casimov said.
Gilead's Sovaldi/velpatasvir combination demonstrated
significant cure rates after 12 weeks.
William Blair's John Sonnier said the combination along with
Gilead's GS-9857 could decrease treatment to six weeks while
maintaining pan-genotypic potency.
In July, the FDA approved two new treatments for less common
forms of hep C - AbbVie Inc's Technivie for genotype 4
and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Daklinza for genotype 3.
"A single, pan-genotypic approach may be particularly
attractive in regions outside the United States where genotyping
is less routine (or not possible)," Casimov said.
The Sovaldi/velpatasvir combination bodes well for Gilead to
penetrate markets outside the United States, where non-genotype
1 hep C is more prevalent, Sonnier added.
The Foster City, California-based drugmaker plans to file
marketing applications for the combination by the fourth
quarter.
The company's stock, however, fell 2 percent after Hillary
Clinton said she will propose a plan to take on specialty drug
price gouging. S&P 500 Healthcare index was down 1 pct.
