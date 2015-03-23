March 23 Gilead Sciences Inc shares slid
2 percent on Monday after the company warned about potentially
fatal risks for patients being treated with its top-selling
hepatitis c drugs who also take the potent heart drug
amiodarone.
Gilead said it sent cautionary emails to healthcare
providers on Friday to notify them of nine cases in which
patients treated with its Harvoni or Sovaldi, while also taking
amiodarone, suffered a slow heart beat condition known as
symptomatic bradycardia. One of the patients died.
The condition was seen almost immediately in six of the
patients. Three of the nine required the placement of a
pacemaker and seven had also been taking a beta blocker, which
slows heart rates.
The labels on the hepatitis C drugs already contain a
warning against co-administration with amiodarone and
particularly in patients also taking beta blockers. AbbVie's
rival hepatitis C treatment Viekira Pak carries a
similar warning.
"We believe this disclosure will have little or no effect on
demand for Harvoni and Sovaldi," Sanford Bernstein analyst
Geoffrey Porges said in a research note.
"First, the underlying patient numbers on amiodarone are
relatively small. Second, there is no inherent reason that
hepatitis C-infected individuals should have much higher rates
of treatment with amiodarone, so the exclusion of
co-administration is unlikely to materially affect the dynamics
of the market," he said.
Sovaldi had fourth quarter sales of $1.7 billion, while the
newer combination treatment Harvoni, which includes Sovaldi, had
sales of $2.1 billion for the period.
Gilead, in a statement, said "it remains confident in the
safety profiles of Sovaldi and Harvoni" and will continue to
monitor their safety in collaboration with health regulators and
the medical community.
Amiodarone is an older drug used to keep the heart beating
normally in patients with life threatening rhythm disorders,
such as ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation. It
has a history of potentially dangerous toxicities.
The new hepatitis C drugs represent a major breakthrough as
they can cure well over 90 percent of patients who have the
liver destroying virus with virtually none of the troubling side
effects of older treatments.
Gilead shares were down $2.05, or 2 percent, at $100.24 on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Tom Brown)