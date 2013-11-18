Nov 18 Gilead Sciences Inc : * Gilead's idelalisib significantly reduces rate of disease progression or

death in phase 3 chronic lymphocytic leukemia study * Says study 116 met primary endpoint of progression-free survival and

secondary endpoints of overall response * Says detailed results from study to be presented at annual meeting of the

American society of hematology on December 10, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage