BRIEF-Pure Technologies Q4 revenue C$32.3 mln
* Profit for Q4 of $1.9 million compared to $0.7 million last year
* 4th-qtr net profit rises 15 pct to $762.5 mln
* Revenue rises 18 pct to $2.59 bln
* Forecasts 2013 product sales of $10-10.2 bln
Feb 1 Gilead Sciences Inc on Monday reported a 15 percent increase in quarterly net profit as sales of its flagship HIV drugs exceeded Wall Street estimates and total revenue rose by 18 percent.
For full-year 2013, the company forecast net product sales of $10 billion to $10.2 billion.
Fourth-quarter net profit rose to $762.5 million, or 47 cents per share, from $665.1 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales of HIV drug Atripla rose 6 percent to $917.5 million, which beat the $874 million expected by analysts, according to numbers published by ISI Group. Sales of HIV drug Truvada rose 12 percent to $832.7 million, surpassing analysts' estimate of $793 million.
Revenue for the quarter rose 18 percent to $2.59 billion. Analysts expected $2.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Profit for Q4 of $1.9 million compared to $0.7 million last year
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.