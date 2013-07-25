July 25 Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday
said its quarterly profit rose nearly 9 percent, in line with
Wall Street estimates, as sales, including of its flagship HIV
drugs, increased 14 percent.
The world's largest maker of branded HIV drugs said
second-quarter net profit rose to $772.6 million, or 46 cents
per share, from $711.6 million, or 46 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, Gilead earned 50 cents a share in the
quarter, matching the average analyst estimate, as compiled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of HIV drug Atripla rose 4 percent to $938.1 million,
while sales of an older product, Truvada, rose 3 percent to
$807.8 million. Sales of newer HIV drug Complera more than
doubled to $188.7 million, and recently launched Stribild had
sales of $99.4 million for the quarter.
Revenue for the quarter rose 15 percent to $2.77 billion,
outpacing the average analyst estimate of $2.66 billion.