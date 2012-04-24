LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The UK's Debt Management Office has opened order books for the tap of the 2052 Gilt with price guidance of 2.5bp-3bp over 4.25% 2049 Gilt, according to a lead manager.

The increase will be of benchmark size and fully fungible on payment with the GBP9.348 billion outstanding.

Deutsche Bank, Nomura, RBS and Santander are joint lead managers on the transaction which is expected to price later today.

(Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Helene Durand)