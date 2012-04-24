Not every failing bank should be seen as systemic -ECB's Coeure
MAASTRICHT, The Netherlands, Feb 16 Not every failing bank in the euro zone should be regarded as systemic, a European Central Bank policy-maker said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The UK's Debt Management Office has opened order books for the tap of the 2052 Gilt with price guidance of 2.5bp-3bp over 4.25% 2049 Gilt, according to a lead manager.
The increase will be of benchmark size and fully fungible on payment with the GBP9.348 billion outstanding.
Deutsche Bank, Nomura, RBS and Santander are joint lead managers on the transaction which is expected to price later today.

LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said it will reconsider an October ruling that the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is unconstitutional.