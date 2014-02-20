BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry to acquire 51 pct stake in Raynew for 124.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in Raynew, at 124.9 million yuan
AMSTERDAM Feb 20 Gimv NV : * First 9 months of FY 2013-14 equity value at 31 dec13: EUR 984.4 million
versus EUR 999.3 million at 30 September 2013.
SEOUL, March 15 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits in February rose for a second month to their highest level in two and a half years, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary, the White House said on Tuesday, adding another alumnus of the Wall Street investment bank to his administration.